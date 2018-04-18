City of Hamilton offers ‘compassionate grants’ to those with ice storm damage

Hamilton city councillors have moved to declare last weekend’s freezing rain storm a “disaster.”

The designation allows residents who experienced flooding, especially along the Lake Ontario shoreline, to apply to the residential municipal disaster relief assistance program.

The city’s compassionate grant program offers a maximum $1,000 per resident.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson admitted that it’s a “pittance,” but still, “a little bit of help that we can provide” to a few dozen homeowners affected by a dramatic storm surge.

Coun. Chad Collins added that he’ll be bringing a separate motion in regards to “millions” of dollars in needed repairs along the city’s waterfront trails.

His motion will also ask staff to discuss the potential for design changes if “this sort of thing is going to happen on a regular basis.”

Collins noted there’s still a backlog of repairs to be completed after last year’s high water levels caused erosion damage along the shoreline.

A City of Hamilton spokesperson said they have reports of damage to parts of the trail and beach along Lake Ontario between the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge and Confederation Park. The spokesperson said staff are working with the Hamilton Conservation Authority to assess damages and make plans for repairs.

— With files from Nick Westoll