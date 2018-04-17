Toronto Raptors beat Washington Wizards 130-119 in Game 2 at ACC

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors added another first to their historic NBA season on Tuesday.

DeMar DeRozan poured in 37 points to match his playoff high, and the Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Tuesday, taking a 2-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series.

It’s the first time Toronto has led a series 2-0, and comes three days after they won their first playoff opener in 17 years.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 14 rebounds, C.J. Miles added 18 points, while Kyle Lowry had 13 and 12 assists. Delon Wright added 11 points, while Serge Ibaka chipped in with 10.

John Wall had 29 points to top Washington, while Mike Scott added 20.

The Raptors clinched the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference for the first time this season with a franchise high 59 wins. They’ve lost just seven games at the Air Canada Centre.

