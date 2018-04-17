Canada Day
April 17, 2018 6:43 pm

Norwich to celebrate Canada Day on July 2

By Victoria Hayward 980 CFPL

The Township of Norwich is hosting their Canada Day celebrations on July 2.

THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Darryl Dyck
A A

Norwich Township is moving forward on the motion to celebrate Canada Day on July 2.

The Township of Norwich Canada Day Committee held a meeting to address concerns voiced by the community. Ultimately, they decided to reconfirm their position on hosting this year’s Canada festivities the day after Canada Day.

The committee is comprised of volunteers from Norwich.

Story continues below

The committee reviewed the potential benefits which included: available entertainment, inclusiveness for all community members and July 2 being a statutory holiday.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons announces new Toronto HQ as stores deal with supply delays

The media release from the township stated that neither the committee nor the township received any comment from community members against the postponed celebration.

It also noted that it wasn’t out of the ordinary to host a delayed celebration, stating that many communities across the country do not hold celebrations strictly on July 1.

Mayor Larry Martin said that the Township Council would continue to back the committee’s decision.

READ MORE: Nudist industry divides rural Ontario township

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Day
Canada Day Celebration
Canada Day Norwich
Celebration
Norwich
Norwich Township
Volunteer Committee

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News