Norwich to celebrate Canada Day on July 2

Norwich Township is moving forward on the motion to celebrate Canada Day on July 2.

The Township of Norwich Canada Day Committee held a meeting to address concerns voiced by the community. Ultimately, they decided to reconfirm their position on hosting this year’s Canada festivities the day after Canada Day.

The committee is comprised of volunteers from Norwich.

The committee reviewed the potential benefits which included: available entertainment, inclusiveness for all community members and July 2 being a statutory holiday.

The media release from the township stated that neither the committee nor the township received any comment from community members against the postponed celebration.

It also noted that it wasn’t out of the ordinary to host a delayed celebration, stating that many communities across the country do not hold celebrations strictly on July 1.

Mayor Larry Martin said that the Township Council would continue to back the committee’s decision.

