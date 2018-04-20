Where to participate in Earth Day 2018 in Winnipeg

The world will celebrate Earth Day 2018 on Sunday, and there’s plenty of ways for Winnipeggers to get in on the action.

For those looking to celebrate the planet, the city will be hosting multiple free events that centre around the environment and sustainability.

Here’s a list of just some of the events taking place:

Manitoba Children’s Museum (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Plant your own seedling, focus on trees or learn about the importance of bees at this family-friendly event

FortWhyte Alive (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Free live entertainment, environmental workshops and outdoor activities all day

Downtown Biz Earth Day Cleanup (throughout Monday): Clean up downtown by meeting at either Thunderbird House (9 a.m.) or the Millennium Library Park (2 p.m.)

The Forks (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Jump on a free eco tour to learn about The Forks’ green initiatives and about how to be more earth-friendy

Maples Community Centre (throughout the day): Plant trees or learn about kid-friendly recycling at the community centre Sunday

