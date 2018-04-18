Bulldogs seek revenge over Frontenacs in OHL’s East Final

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Kingston Frontenacs meet Wednesday night in Game 1 of the OHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

Game time is 7 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.

Hamilton went 4-1-0-1 against Kingston this season and out-scored the Fronts 21-17.

READ MORE: Bulldogs cage IceDogs to clinch OHL series victory

But Kingston has playoff bragging rights over Hamilton, after beating the Bulldogs in overtime of Game 7 of their first-round playoff series last year.

This is Hamilton’s first trip to the East Final since relocating from Belleville for the 2015-16 season.

The last junior team from Hamilton to play in the OHL semifinals was the Steelhawks in 1988, when they were swept by Windsor in four games.

Kingston last appeared in the East Final in 1993 and lost in five games to Peterborough.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs beat Ottawa 4-1, clinch first OHL playoff series

Eastern Conference Final Schedule:

Game 1, Wed., April 18 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Fri., April 20 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Game 3, Sun., April 22 at Kingston, 6 p.m.

Game 4, Tue., April 24 at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Game 5, Thurs., April 26 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.*

Game 6, Sat., April 28 at Kingston, 7 p.m.*

Game 7, Mon., April 30 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.*

*if necessary