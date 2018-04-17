Doug Ford tells Nepean crowd the ‘days of gouging the taxpayers is done’

Ford Nation made its way to the Nepean Sportsplex Monday night for a rally where Progressive Conservative party leader Doug Ford spoke to a packed and enthusiastic house about his plans should his party win the provincial election.

Promises to end the green energy act, cull some of the bureaucracy at the provincial level and ending taxes for those who make minimum wage were just some of the plans he outlined at the rally.

“The party is over with the taxpayer’s money,” said Ford. “We’re going to start putting money in your pocket instead of the governments pocket.”

The number-one issue that Ford spoke to was hydro rates in the province. According to Ford, Ontario has the highest hydro rates in North America. His aim, should he win the election, is to change that.

“We’re going to send a clear message to every bureaucrat that the days of gouging the taxpayers is done,” Ford said.

Also on hand at the rally was current MP for Nepean Lisa MacLeod as well as other Conservatives past and present, such as the nominee for Carleton Goldie Ghamari, deputy leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Lisa Raitt and former mayor of Ottawa Larry O’Brien.

According to recent polls, the conservatives have support of around 40 per cent of Ontario voters with the liberals and NDP hovering at around 28 per cent.