Vancouver Park Board stalls motion to bring in discounted parking rate for locals

If you’ve been hoping to see decreased parking rates at Vancouver parks, you might have to wait until next year.

Park Board Vice-Chair Catherine Evans says at Monday night’s meeting, amendments were introduced to her motion proposing discounted flat-rate parking passes for locals.

Evans says staff will be reviewing parking at all facilities and will come back with a report, but it won’t happen by this summer.

READ MORE: Discount parking at Vancouver parks? It’s a possibility

“There was a decision not to proceed with implementing fee parking at Spanish Banks Park this summer,” she said,

“There’s a little more time, and so we’re going to take advantage of that time and do a more comprehensive look at parking and come up with some proposals that I hope will… achieve those goals of access and affordability for Vancouver residents.”

Evans doesn’t estimate any concrete changes will come into effect until next year.

READ MORE: Spanish Banks pay parking plan modified following ‘extensive public feedback’

She says in the meantime, you can still purchase parking passes for individual parks.

Currently, summer season parking at Stanley Park and Queen Elizabeth Park costs $3.50 per hour, or $13 for the day.