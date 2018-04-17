Scott Thompson: Are flip phones the new vinyl?

Is the flip phone making a comeback?

Some think so.

Are you willing to go backwards in the technology time tunnel to be hip?

Many celebs have dumped their smartphones for the old-fashioned flip-phone, saying they are tired of being consumed, it’s all they really need, and they don’t like someone else in control of that much information. Will normal folk follow suit?

But what is the real reason for the trip down memory lane? Is it a technology backlash or simply nostalgia?

I’m guessing the latter, considering how long my 14-year-old daughter used her brand new turntable and vinyl records. Is vinyl making a comeback? For about an hour and a half in my house.

Sid Bolton, curator of the personal computer museum in Brantford and a man who knows his obsolete technology, agrees it’s just a fad.

It will be no different than the pet rock, and about as useful over time, compared to what the standard is now.

In the end, progress is about having the cutting edge, and a flip phone is like bringing a squirt gun to a house fire.

You’d think older seniors still having flip phones would be enough to drive the young away from this madness.

But then again isn’t social media just the ‘party line’ of this generation?

Look it up!

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.