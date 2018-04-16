Health
New Brunswick to increase funding for transition houses

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick says it’s bumping up funding for its 13 transition houses in the province.

Families and Children Minister Stephen Horsman says the houses provide a safe haven for women and kids trying to rebuild their lives in the wake of domestic abuse.

The 2018-19 budget for transition homes will increase by 11 per cent to just over $3.3 million.

Horsman says the additional funding means every transition house in New Brunswick can hire a child support worker.

