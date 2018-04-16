Canada
April 16, 2018 2:26 pm
Updated: April 16, 2018 2:55 pm

Calgary council votes to continue 2026 Olympic bid process

By Radio reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgary city council voted Monday to continue exploring a possible bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

A A

Calgary city council has voted 9-6 in favour of continuing the 2026 Olympic bid process until at least June

A packed agenda with members of the public waiting for their chance to have their items heard by council got pushed to the side as council voted to get the Olympic item out of the way instead of waiting until Tuesday.

Going into the meeting, the sense was the Olympics were dead with the indication of a “no” from councillor Ward Sutherland.

Story continues below

Instead, he stood up and told members of the council he’s struggled over the issue this past week.

READ MORE: Here’s what Calgarians think about the costs of a 2026 Olympic bid: Ipsos poll

He mentioned an immense amount of lobbying for both the yes and no sides, saying he’s even gotten death threats.

Sutherland said it’s easy to say no, but wants the proper financial information before making a final decision.

He said another chance to say no will come in June.

READ MORE: Athletes tell Calgary not to bail on 2026 Olympic bid

Those who voted in support of continuing the bid process were Ward Sutherland, Gian-Carlo Carra, George Chahal, Diane Colley-Urquhart, Jeff Davison, Ray Jones, Shane Keating, Evan Woolley and Naheed Nenshi.

Those who voted no: Sean Chu, Peter Demong, Jeromy Farkas, Druh Farrell, Jyoti Gondek and Joe Magliocca

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2026 winter olympics
Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics
calgary 2026 winter olympics bid
Calgary Olympic bid
International Olympic Committee
IOC
winter olympics bid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News