April 16, 2018 11:13 am

Police identify victim in Moncton homicide after publication ban lifted

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say Rejean Gautreau was arrested without incident on Sunday, April 8 at a residence on Fleet Street in Moncton.

Morganne Campbell/ Global News
RCMP have released the name of a Moncton homicide victim after a court-ordered publication ban on her identity was lifted.

Police say the body of Naomi Bartlette, 33, was discovered at a home in the city on April 8 and it’s believed she died on April 6.

According to RCMP, Bartlette’s name was previously under a publication ban to allow them time to properly notify her family.

Rejean Gautreau, 38, of Moncton was charged with second-degree murder in her death. He has been remanded in custody and will be back in court on April 23.

Global News