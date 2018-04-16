Police identify victim in Moncton homicide after publication ban lifted
RCMP have released the name of a Moncton homicide victim after a court-ordered publication ban on her identity was lifted.
Police say the body of Naomi Bartlette, 33, was discovered at a home in the city on April 8 and it’s believed she died on April 6.
According to RCMP, Bartlette’s name was previously under a publication ban to allow them time to properly notify her family.
Rejean Gautreau, 38, of Moncton was charged with second-degree murder in her death. He has been remanded in custody and will be back in court on April 23.
