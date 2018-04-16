Post Malone, Maroon 5, and Drake: JUMP! Top 20 April 14 – 15

Imagine Dragons debuted on the JUMP! Top 20 charts at number 20, with, “Whatever It Takes,” climbing up to spot 16 this week. Drake, “God’s Plan” reigns as number 1 for the fourth week in a row on the JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B.

The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.

Post Malone, who performed at Coachella on Saturday, has been featured on the JUMP! Top 20 in spots 6-7 with, “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch: NSFW warning Post Malone performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 14

New additions to the JUMP! Top 20 this week are Halsey feat Big Sean & Stefflon Don, “Alone,” and The Weeknd with, “Call Out My Name.”

The Weeknd performed, “Call Out My Name,” at Coachella Friday night with a very emotional performance.

Watch: The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name" at Coachella 2018.

JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B April 14 – April 15, 2018

LW TW

1 1 God’s Plan / Drake

3 2 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey

2 3 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

5 4 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

4 5 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B

9 6 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello

6 7 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

7 8 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA

10 9 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie

8 10 Perfect / Ed Sheeran

15 11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes

11 12 Mine / Bazzi

12 13 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando

13 14 Him & I / G-Eazy & Halsey

14 15 Ain’t Easy / Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

20 16 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons

16 17 Let You Down / NF

NEW 18 Call Out My Name / The Weeknd

18 19 Wait / Maroon 5

NEW 20 Alone / Halsey feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don