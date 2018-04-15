Several pets die in Kelowna house fire

Crews were called to a house fire Sunday afternoon, in the 1500 block of McKenzie Road in Kelowna.

It was about 2 p.m. when the fire department started receiving multiple 911 calls reporting thick, black smoke.

Fire crews have been called to the 1500 block of McKenzie Road. A building is going up in flames. Heavy smoke. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/UPIpjOdpOD — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 15, 2018

The house is in an agricultural area and was located in an orchard.

WATCH: Fire destroys large lakefront Kelowna house; faulty chimney suspected cause

When crews arrived the home was very involved with visible smoke and flames coming from the front of the building.

“It was very aggressive,” Platoon Chief Kelly Stephens said. “You would think on a main road like this is would have been spotted sooner, but the wind got a hold of it and it was gone.”

Here’s a look from the other side of the building pic.twitter.com/wwx5G2wnYt — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 15, 2018

Stephens said the home was being rented by a woman who has two small children.

They were not home when the fire broke out.

“No occupants, but, unfortunately up to four dogs and a cat perished in the fire,” Stephens said.

Firefighters believe the fire started on the deck of the home.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has begun.