One taken to hospital after Wellington Crescent house fire

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews arrived at a home on Wellington Crescent South around 5:25 p.m. and found the house filled with smoke with fire in the basement, the second floor and on the roof.

One person was hospitalized but there’s no word on their condition.

Fire officials said the house was filled with stuff, and hallways and exits were blocked.

There’s no word on what caused the fire and a damage estimate is still pending an investigation.