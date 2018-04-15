Trans Mountain pipeline battle continues, B.C. still plans on going ahead with legal case

B.C. Premier John Horgan says his government is still strongly opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning and will continue on with a reference case to determine if the province has the jurisdictional right to stop the project.

Horgan met with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an hour and 45 minutes on Sunday in Ottawa.

“Despite all the commonality between the three of us we continue to disagree on the question of moving diluted bitumen from Alberta to the port of Vancouver,” Horgan said. “It has been my view that it is the job of the premier of British Columbia to be diligent and ensure that we are not just protecting our environment but we are maintaining a competitive and diverse economy.”

WATCH HERE: John Horgan continues to disagree with trans mountain pipeline plan

The federal government is now planning ‘financial measures’, which could include taking a financial stake in the pipeline project. Alberta premier Rachel Notley says her government and the federal government have entered talks with Kinder Morgan to work out ‘financial arrangements’ around the pipeline. Notley could not say any more about potentially buying a stake in the pipeline because of the ongoing negotiations.

The meeting between the three political leaders was scheduled to last 35 minutes.

“Our marine economy is considerable, our wild salmon stocks are depleting,” Horgan said. “Our tourism industry would be severely compromised with an adverse diluted bitumen spill. At the end of the day we agreed there may well be an opportunity to have officials address some of the gaps we foresee in the Ocean Protection Plan.”

The Ocean Protection Plan was introduced by the Trudeau government as a $1.5-billion commitment to bolster oil spill response on Canada’s coasts. Horgan says he is concerned that some areas, including Bella Bella, still are not supported in case there was a major spill.

READ MORE: ‘A crisis of confidence’: B.C. businesses want Trudeau to stand firm on Kinder Morgan pipeline

The meeting in Ottawa was triggered by an announcement from Kinder Morgan on April 8 that the company had stopped non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project. The $7.4-billion dollar project would see three times as much bitumen flow from north of Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. The Trans Mountain expansion would also lead to a seven-fold increase of tanker traffic along B.C.’s coast.

Kinder Morgan has warned that it will cancel the project unless an agreement is reached by May 31 to ensure that British Columbia would not stand in the way of the completion of construction.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: not much room for compromise on Kinder Morgan, but miracles can happen

Trudeau is now scheduled to travel to Paris for his first official visit to France and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trudeau arrived in Ottawa for Sunday’s meeting after meeting with 30 Western Hemisphere leaders at the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru.

In France, Trudeau will also address the French National Assembly and hold several speaking engagements. The prime minister will end his tour in London, where he will meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May before joining leaders from 52 other nations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where trade will top the agenda.

More to come…