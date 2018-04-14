Suspected drunk driver plows into pedestrians in Blackpool, U.K.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a number of people were struck by a suspected drunk driver in the British holiday resort town of Blackpool late Saturday night.

Blackpool Police tweeted that the driver of the vehicle was arrested, and that there were no serious injuries.

Several social media users reported being locked inside pubs and clubs in the town centre.

The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism, according to BBC Lancashire.

