Kelowna coffee shop goes green

At One Big Table you can get a coffee to go but – not in a paper cup.

Starting April 20th customers of the small coffee shop will only get coffee served in ceramic.

It’s called the Hug-a-Mug Campaign and is aimed at persuading coffee consumers to live a less wasteful life.

Every year over 60 billion paper coffee cups end up in landfills across North America.

Due to a wax or plastic lining used to keep the liquid warm coffee cups can’t be recycled.

“The idea behind this is to get people to question their habits,” One Big Table owner Giulio Piccoli said.