Media celebrities, sports personalities lace up for 15th annual Montreal Media Hockey Marathon

The 15th edition of the Montreal Media Hockey Marathon was held at the Pierrefonds Sportsplexe on Saturday.

The teams, made up of media personalities and sports stars, faced off to raise money for the Otis Grant and Friends Foundation.

Otis Grant pays tribute to @acalvillo13 at the Montreal Media Hockey Marathon having fun and raising funds for the Otis Grant Foundation. pic.twitter.com/47wzsZQgUn — Karen Macdonald (@macdonaldglobal) April 14, 2018

The non-profit was set up in 1999 by former boxer Otis Grant to help raise funds for the distribution of food and clothes to individuals and families in need. The foundation also helps out other Montreal-area charities trying to fulfil those same needs, as well as students trying to access post-secondary education.

Members of the public were invited to take in the action and cheer on their favourites.

Former NHLers, as well as players from Les Canadiennes and the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team, took to the ice, as did a bunch of very talented journalists from Global News.



The skates are laced, Captian @ArmstrongGN has fired up the boys and the @Global_Montreal hockey team is ready to hit the ice for the Montreal Media Celebrity Hockey Marathon. #MMCHM pic.twitter.com/DSk5dvO4zS — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) April 14, 2018

Having a hockey fundraiser was a no-brainer, Grant told Global News earlier this week.

“One of the main sources of fundraising was through sports event and Montreal, Quebec, Canada is a hockey nation,” he explained.

Former NHLer Dan Goneau has been part of the tournament for eight years and keeps coming back for more.

“Basically, by playing hockey, you’re always with a bunch of guys — it’s like a family,” he said. “You’re playing hockey and it’s for a good cause.”

Over the years, the tournament has become more “fan-friendly,” Grant said.

This time around, there were bouncy castles for kids, an autograph session with players from the women’s Olympic team as well as the possibility of posing for photos with various stars.

To learn more about the Otis Grant and Friends Foundation visit the website.