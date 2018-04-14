Okanagan boy named ‘Kid Hero’ by GoFundMe

Gage Archer is a ‘Kid Hero’, according to GoFundMe, who have donated $1,000 to his campaign for the B.C. Children’s Hospital’s ‘Balding for Dollars’ event in May.

“I got super excited,” Archer said.

The boost pushed the West Kelowna boy’s campaign total, so far, to more than $3,200, well beyond his original $2,000 goal.

“It was shocking and surprising,” his mom, Mandi Archer, said.

Archer began growing his hair in 2016 to donate it for wigs for children who have lost their hair following cancer treatment.

He said his cousin and aunt’s battles with cancer inspired him to help.

READ MORE: Despite the teasing, Okanagan boy knows he’s doing the right thing

As his hair grew longer, the 10-year-old initially endured bullying by other kids, who he said told him he looked transgender.

But as Archer blew off the negativity, it slowly went away.

“Nobody has been bothering me about it lately,” he said.

Earlier this year, Archer was chosen as a ‘Kid of the Year’ for his community minded-efforts by West Kelowna’s Whiplash Cable Park.

He was awarded a wake board and lessons by the Okanagan company who wrote, “With great hair comes great responsibilities” on the board.

Archer will be in Vancouver May 12 to participate in the ‘Balding for Dollars’ hair shearing and fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

His family is hoping the community will help top up Archer’s campaign to reach a new goal of $4,000 for Wigs for Kids.

The Okanagan boy wants others to step up and take part in the event as well.

“Try to be inspired,” Archer said. “Try to do it. It may just make your life a lot better.”

“It’s just hair to us. But to kids that don’t have hair, that are sick and lost their hair, it’s self confidence,” his mom said.