He built this go-kart with his grandpa. Now he’s urging a thief to bring it back

Bodhi Davey spent at least six years asking his grandpa Walt for a go-kart.

And every time, his grandfather would raise a finger and ask for “patience.”

Then finally, on the boy’s 10th birthday, he delivered.

“I couldn’t stop looking,” Davey told Global News.

Together they worked on the go-kart, making repairs any time it fell apart.

“It was really fun to straighten out the axle and take off the motor and replace the string,” he said.

Davey would drive the go-kart with friends, who marveled at how it moved.

That was all before Friday morning, when Davey’s mom woke him and asked whether he locked it up.

“I’m like, I’m not too sure,” he said.

“So she’s like, because it’s stolen.”

Davey has put posters up around Abbotsford in an effort to find the go-kart, but he’s still disappointed that all the work that went into it is “gone, it’s gone.”

The Abbotsford police have issued a call to the public to help find the go-kart.

“We do remind people that if you see anything suspicious, or you see people that might be out of place or property that they’re carrying that isn’t appropriate for that time or day or just seems strange, we do remind you to call your local police agency and report these instances,” said Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird.

Davey is disappointed at losing the go-kart, and he’s sure his grandfather is too.

Grandpa Walt Harris told Global News that there’s a lesson in this for the boy.

“That’s where he’s going to learn that he’ll still have those memories,” he said.

“Those times will still be there whether they stole the go-kart or not, and in the big scheme of the world, there’s a ton of things like that, you know, there’s just a ton of things that they can’t take.”