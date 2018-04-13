Bobby Cameron seeks another three-year term as chief of FSIN

Bobby Cameron is seeking another three-year term as chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

He has led the organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan since 2015.

Cameron said his top priority is treaty rights. He noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending the FSIN’s chief assembly in May.

Two other positions, including first and third vice-chief, are also open in the October election.

So far no one is challenging Cameron for the post.