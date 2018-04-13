Motorcycle enthusiasts expected to brave the weather for Friday the 13th celebrations

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across Ontario have started to make their way to Port Dover for the always popular Friday the 13th festivities.

People started arriving in the small southwestern Ontario town Thursday ahead of the celebrations Friday.

This is the first of Friday the 13th of 2018, and it’s not clear how many people will attend because of the messy weather conditions in the Friday forecast.

READ MORE: Health unit’s search for permanent supervised consumption site hits road block

Regardless of the wet weather, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk tells 980 CFPL their officers are ready for the day.

“We are prepared for any event that may occur, but traditionally we’ve had very successful celebrations on Friday the 13th, without any serious injuries, and we’re hoping to continue that tradition,” said Sanchuk.

“We are fairly certain the die-hard enthusiasts will still be coming out, in the past we’ve had lots of snow on the ground and several hundred motorcyclists still show up so it will be interesting to see.

READ MORE: London Knights take community jersey photo to support Humboldt victims

Sanchuk is urging everyone to pay attention on the roads and keep an eye out for an increase in motorcycle traffic as the weather starts to warm up.