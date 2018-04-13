Calgary auto dealership shifts gears and caters to the female car buyer

A Calgary auto dealership is helping to drive change in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Precision Hyundai has been busy hiring female employees–not only in reception areas, but in every area of its operations.

Sales advisor Paige Phillips is one of those hires. She says it makes sense to have women selling to women.

“Women often do feel a little intimidated,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s valid or not–it’s just past experience.”

Phillips says it’s all about communication and building relationships, adding women can better understand another woman’s specific needs.

Dealership owner Andrew Robinson agreed some female customers can feel uncomfortable with a male sales adviser.

“The car salesman…there’s still a stigma out there, whether it’s earned or not.”

Precision also employs what it believes to be the only female service technician in Calgary.

Veronique Kamke comes from a family of mechanics and has been around vehicles her entire life.

She considers herself one of the guys, but with a female touch.

“Sometimes you feel you’re being ripped off, which is what I hear from a lot of females,” she said. “I do like to explain what I’m selling and what for.”

Precision Hyundai says it’s good for business to have more women involved.

Women’s wages have been steadily going up and they have more spending power than ever, making many of the money decisions for the entire family.