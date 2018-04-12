Winnipeg Jets street party expanding for second home playoff game

Winnipeg Jets fans made it clear they’re ready to party and now plans are underway to give them more options, as the first ever playoff street party expands for game two.

“It was a great experience,” CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Dayna Spiring said. “Yesterday exceeded our expectations.”

On Wednesday night True North Sports and Entertainment, the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development held its first post-season street party.

Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m more than 9,000 fans flocked to Donald Street, which was closed between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue.

“Maximum capacity we had at one time was 5,000,” Spiring said. “We think about 9,000 went through the street party throughout the night.”

The party was so successful it is being expanded for Friday night.

The party zone will expand another block down Donald to St. Mary Avenue, more concessions, beer vendors and an additional TV screen.

There will also be an alcohol-free zone for families stationed at Millennium Park that will also have its own viewing screen as well.