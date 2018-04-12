Canada
April 12, 2018 2:05 pm
Updated: April 12, 2018 2:08 pm

N.S. court strikes down human rights decision over prescription use of medical marijuana

By Staff The Canadian Press

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
A A

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has struck down a provincial human rights board decision that said an injured man’s prescribed medical marijuana must be covered by his employee insurance plan.

Gordon “Wayne” Skinner of Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., who suffers from chronic pain caused by an on-the-job vehicle accident, had argued he faced discrimination when he was denied coverage under the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan.

Representatives for the plan had argued there was no coverage for prescription drugs not approved by Health Canada.

In February 2017, a human rights board of inquiry agreed with Skinner, saying medical marijuana didn’t fall within the exclusions of the plan because it requires a prescription by law.

However, Nova Scotia’s highest court has rejected that position, saying in a decision released today that the board erred in finding the lack of coverage discriminated against Skinner based on his disability.

The court says the plan did not cover medical marijuana because it was not approved by Health Canada, which the court said was a reasonable limit on benefits.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

