Trudeau to hold weekend meeting with Notley, Horgan on Kinder Morgan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint meeting with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan over the Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the meeting to reporters on board the prime minister’s plane bound for the Summit of the Americas in Peru shortly before issuing a press release.

Tensions between Alberta and B.C. have escalated dramatically over the last several weeks following a decision this past weekend by Kinder Morgan to suspend all non-essential spending on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Kinder Morgan also issued a deadline of May 31 for the government to provide a clear guarantee that it will be able to ultimately complete the project once it ramps up the next phase of investment and construction.

“The Prime Minister will be returning to Ottawa following his visit to Peru to convene a meeting on Sunday, April 15 with the Premiers of Alberta and British Columbia to discuss next steps for moving the Trans Mountain Expansion project forward,” said spokesperson Eleanore Catenaro.

“Further details will be made available in due course.”

