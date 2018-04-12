Permanent location for London’s safe-injection site still undetermined

London’s first permanent supervised consumption site is slowly making progress towards a home.

The first location of 372 York St. saw backlash from community members and property owners Farhi Holdings Corp. The company eventually offered another York Street address, down the road across from the Greyhound station.

“Neither of these sites are ideal to be honest and I really hope that we can go back to the drawing board and start looking for further sites,” said Janette MacDonald, CEO and general manager of Downtown London.

“Let’s face it, [it’s] hard to find a landlord who wants this use to be in their building and you’re never going to please every neighbourhood,” said MacDonald. “There is no ideal spot.”

The CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Dr. Chris Mackie, created a Twitter poll to gauge Londoners’ thoughts on the proposed sites.

Ok, folks, I have to know. Which do you prefer for the location of the #ldnont Supervised Consumption Facility (AKA "Safe Injection Site")? — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) April 11, 2018

“It’s a dilemma, it truly is. We want to see people get help obviously, but certainly, 120 York is not a space. 372 York doesn’t meet the needs,” said MacDonald.

The health unit is bringing updates on the potential locations to the city’s planning committee next week.

— With files from Jess Brady