JerseyforHumboldt: Maritimers don hockey sweaters to honour Humboldt victims

The Maritime provinces are joining communities across the country and honouring victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday.

Last Friday, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale, Sask.

Sixteen out of the 29 people on that bus have now died, including the team’s captain, the coach and the play-by-play announcer.

As a tribute to the victims, a social media campaign has been encouraging people to don hockey sweaters or wear the Broncos’ team colours.

Families, schools, daycares, and workplaces have joined in the campaign and are sharing photos with the hashtag #JerseyforHumboldt and #JerseysforHumboldt.

Here is a collection of photos shared with us from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.