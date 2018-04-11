Home sales down in the central Okanagan

Housing sales in the central Okanagan took a sizeable drop last month compared to the same time last year.

The numbers are contained in the latest stats for the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

In March 2018, 412 residential units were sold.

That’s down about 27 per cent from March 2017.

Single-family homes, condos and townhouses all showed significant declines.

READ MORE: Home values soar throughout Okanagan

Despite the drop in sales, prices continue to climb.

The average price of a single-family home in the central Okanagan last month was $734,000, up about 15 per cent from last year.

In the past, a low inventory of homes for sale has been blamed for lower sales, but in March, the number of residential real estate listings was up 6 per cent from last year.