Alberta government proposing changes to lobbyist registry, gift giving

Alberta expects to capture a longer list of lobbyists with new proposed legislative changes.

Lobbyists currently don’t have to register in Alberta until they have logged 100 hours of face-to-face time with cabinet ministers or other government decision-makers.

Under proposed changes to the Lobbyists Act, that would be reduced to 50 hours and would not only include face-to-face time but preparation time and other hours of work related to the meetings.

Under current conflict-of-interest rules, cabinet ministers and other decision-makers cannot accept gifts over $200 or tickets to events worth more than $400 from one source over the course of a

year.

The changes would now ban lobbyists from even offering such inducements that could put the ministers in a conflict of interest.

The bill would also stop companies from paying their lobbyists only if the lobbyist is successful.