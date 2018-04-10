Crime
April 10, 2018 3:40 pm

Alberta judge quashes parts of federal sex offender registry law

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Alberta judge has rejected attempts to justify a law that requires anyone convicted of two sex offences be automatically placed on the national sex offender registry for life.

In a ruling released Monday, Queen’s Bench Justice Andrea Moen re-affirmed her earlier decision that judges and prosecutors should have discretion over who is added to the list.

She also said it was unconstitutional to automatically keep an offender on the list permanently.

Moen says the Crown failed to prove that police investigations would be made easier by keeping all offenders on the list, even those whose risk to re-offend was barely higher than an average citizen.

She points out that being put on the list has significant consequences.

The director of Edmonton’s Sexual Assault Centre called the decision a step backward.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

