Flowers placed on vehicles of Humboldt Broncos players who didn’t make it home

As the community rallied around the Elgar Petersen Arena, home to the Humboldt Broncos, a row of cars remained stationary – because their owners were never able to claim them.

Humboldt residents placed flowers on the windshields of the cars, in tribute to the 15 people who died and the 14 others injured in the crash between the Broncos’ team bus and a semi-truck on April 6.

The flowers were just one part of a series of tributes to the team and its staff who were affected.

Local flower shops are receiving orders from around the world to show their support.

Florists say the orders are from people with no connection to the tragedy, but who just want to provide some sort of support.

“From Australia, from the United States, people are sending flowers today to the schools in the area from all over the world,” local florist Ruth Brinkman told Global News.

“It’s people with heavy hearts, just wanting to do something, anything for the families, for the community.”

The bouquets and arrangements have been placed at centre ice at the arena, and are now being delivered to schools and hospitals in the area.

Now, four days after the horrific event, the cars are slowly starting to be claimed by families, but some still remain, a reminder that not everyone will make it home.

