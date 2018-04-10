UPDATE: Vernon hydro won’t be restored until Tuesday evening

It won’t be until early Tuesday evening before power is restored to hundreds of Vernon residents.
More than 300 homes lost power Monday night as a result of a landslide on Eastside Road.
One home was damaged when the wall of debris came down but there were no injuries.
The slide also took out a power pole and BC Hydro said it’s going to take several hours to replace.
It estimates that power won’t be restored until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Vernon work crews estimate that 50 dump-truck loads of debris came down the hillside covering the road a metre deep in mud.
The cause of the slide is being attributed to a saturated hillside where there is a natural water course.
Residents in the affected area can drive out but will not be allowed to return to their homes until the slide is cleaned up.
