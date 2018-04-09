Hamilton police seeking public’s help in finding missing man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing person.

Police say Robert Sibley, 69, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Royal Bank at the Centre Mall.

Sibley suffers from schizophrenia and left the Adelaide Lodging Home on Blake Street in Hamilton at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Sibley is known to leave the residence for walks, but recently staff has found him to be confused and disoriented at times.

He is described as 6’1″, with an average build, scruffy facial hair and bald.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, beige slacks, green coat and a yellow toque.