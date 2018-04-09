Traffic
April 9, 2018 2:09 pm
Updated: April 9, 2018 2:16 pm

Woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle on George Street in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Peterborough early Saturday morning.

Peterborough Police Service
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Peterborough early Saturday morning.

Police say the collision happened around 1 a.m. outside a George Street address.

The woman was taken via air ambulance to a Toronto hospital. On Monday police said the woman was in stable condition.

No one was charged in the incident.

“As a result of the investigation no charges, criminal, HTA or otherwise, have been laid against the driver of the vehicle,” stated police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.

Collision
downtown Peterborough
George Street
Peterborough Police Service

