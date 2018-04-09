Woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle on George Street in Peterborough
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Peterborough early Saturday morning.
Police say the collision happened around 1 a.m. outside a George Street address.
The woman was taken via air ambulance to a Toronto hospital. On Monday police said the woman was in stable condition.
No one was charged in the incident.
“As a result of the investigation no charges, criminal, HTA or otherwise, have been laid against the driver of the vehicle,” stated police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.
