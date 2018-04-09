Saskatoon weather outlook: 1 day of warm, then a mini snowstorm

A one-day warm-up is on the way before another blast of snow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a record breaking weekend with a low of -22.9 degrees on Saturday, shattering our previous record of -20 degrees from 1954 as wind chills dove back into the -30s.

It was a snowy start to the week Monday morning with six hours of light snow to start the day as temperatures slid back to -9 with wind chills in the minus teens before the mercury rose into mid-minus single digits before noon.

17 record lows recorded in #Sask Saturday, including Saskatoon – breaking a record from 1954 when we dipped to -22.9° with wind chills into the -30s https://t.co/BF3JdSBPmy #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/OBa2IAPtB8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 9, 2018

Clouds stick around for the rest of the day with light snow at times as we climb up to an afternoon high around the freezing mark.

Monday Night

As mild, Pacific air pushes in over the cold, snowy ground, it’ll cool and condense, potentially creating thick fog as temperatures slide back toward minus double digits under clearing skies overnight.

Tuesday

-15 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill as you’re heading out in the morning with some sunny breaks possible to start the day along with fog that could reduce visibility at times before clouds roll back in midday.

We’ll finally make it above the freezing mark by the afternoon as warm air presses in ahead of a snowstorm that’s slated to slide in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday-Friday

Snow moves in on Wednesday as a low pressure system slides into the province with five to 10 centimetres possible in central Saskatchewan with lingering cloud Thursday before we could catch some sunshine on Friday.

Winds will be a bit breezy as the snow falls Wednesday with daytime highs staying just shy of the freezing mark for the rest of the week.

Weekend Outlook

Warmer air finally moves in mid-month with clouds in and out over the weekend as daytime highs spring back up a few degrees above freezing.

Elaine McMillan took the April 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Christopher Lake:

