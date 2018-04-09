‘Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott, girlfriend split

Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers and his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov have split after dating for three years.

A rep for the Vancouver-born reality TV star, 39, confirmed the news to ET Canada, but Scott also sent a message to his fans on Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” he wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

The former couple met at a charity event in 2015 and were inseparable ever since.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” Scott continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Scott was previously married to Kelsey, an airline-crew member, in 2007.

News of the split comes only weeks before twin brother Drew Scott is set to walk down the aisle with fiancée Linda.