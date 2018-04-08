Pentagon denies reports of U.S. airstrikes on Syrian regime airfield

The Pentagon is denying reports that the U.S. military launched missile and air strikes targeting a Syrian government airfield.

Syrian state television reported that several missiles struck the T-4 airfield in the city of Homs in the early hours of Monday, killing several people. It said Syrian air defence forces shot down eight other missiles.

In a statement, the Pentagon said, “At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria,” adding that it was closely watching the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump had warned earlier Sunday that there would be a “big price to pay” for the Syrian government’s alleged chemical attack on the rebel-hold town of Douma.

Civilian first responders said that over 40 people were asphyxiated in the attack, including several children.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

U.S. authorities said their assessment of events in Douma led them to conclude that chemical weapons were used. The sources said their determination was made with some degree of confidence, although they stopped short of assigning blame for the attack.

A top White House aide refused to rule out the possibly of a U.S. missile strike, saying, “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”

Last year, the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk missiles on the Syrian government’s Shayrat Airbase, in retaliation to a deadly chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun.

