Donald Trump warns Syria, Russia over chemical attack: ‘big price to pay’

U.S. President Donald Trump says the Syrian government will pay a hefty price for its most recent chemical attack.

Trump issued a warning to Russian President Vladmir Putin and Iran for backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who he declared to be an “animal” on Twitter Sunday morning.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay.”

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Trump said Syrian troops have surrounded the site of the attack and are now allowing humanitarian aid to reach victims.

The current president also blamed his predecessor for the attack, saying if Barack Obama had lived up to his threats, “Animal Assad would have been history!”

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

An alleged gas attack killed at least 40 people in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, local responders said on Sunday. Syrian state media, meanwhile, reported that rebels there have agreed to give up their last foothold in the area.

First responders and a relief organization said they found families suffocated in their homes and shelters in the besieged town of Douma, with foam on their mouths.

The reports, which started circulating late Saturday, could not be independently verified, and the government denied allegations it had used chemical weapon in its assault on the town.

*With files from the Associated Press