April 8, 2018 11:44 am
Updated: April 8, 2018 11:47 am

Donald Trump warns Syria, Russia over chemical attack: ‘big price to pay’

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Warning: This video contains graphic images. Discretion is advised. Victims of a suspected poison gas attack in Douma, Syria, were hosed down Sunday after the alleged attack purportedly killed at least 40 people.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the Syrian government will pay a hefty price for its most recent chemical attack.

Trump issued a warning to Russian President Vladmir Putin and Iran for backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who he declared to be an “animal” on Twitter Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Syrian government accused of chemical attack on rebels in Damascus killing at least 40

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay.”

Trump said Syrian troops have surrounded the site of the attack and are now allowing humanitarian aid to reach victims.

The current president also blamed his predecessor for the attack, saying if Barack Obama had lived up to his threats, “Animal Assad would have been history!”

An alleged gas attack killed at least 40 people in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, local responders said on Sunday. Syrian state media, meanwhile, reported that rebels there have agreed to give up their last foothold in the area.

READ MORE: U.S. military mission in Syria coming to a ‘rapid end’, White House says

First responders and a relief organization said they found families suffocated in their homes and shelters in the besieged town of Douma, with foam on their mouths.

The reports, which started circulating late Saturday, could not be independently verified, and the government denied allegations it had used chemical weapon in its assault on the town.

*With files from the Associated Press

Global News