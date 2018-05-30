Ontario election 2018: Brampton South riding
Voters in Brampton South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Sukhwant Thethi
PC: Prabmeet Sarkaria
NDP: Paramjit Gill
Green: Lindsay Falt
Geography
The riding encompasses the southwest part of the city with the boundary of Mississauga to the south and Halton to the west. For the most part, the riding ends at Queen Street in the north, but stretches into downtown Brampton and up to Williams Parkway.
History
Brampton South is one of four newly created ridings in the city for the 2018 Ontario Election. The riding did exist until 1999, but was abolished into three different electoral districts.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.