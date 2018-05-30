Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Brampton South riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Brampton South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Sukhwant Thethi
PC: Prabmeet Sarkaria
NDP: Paramjit Gill
Green: Lindsay Falt

Geography

The riding encompasses the southwest part of the city with the boundary of Mississauga to the south and Halton to the west. For the most part, the riding ends at Queen Street in the north, but stretches into downtown Brampton and up to Williams Parkway.

History

Brampton South is one of four newly created ridings in the city for the 2018 Ontario Election. The riding did exist until 1999, but was abolished into three different electoral districts.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Brampton South
Brampton South results
Brampton South riding
Brampton South riding results
Election Ontario
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News