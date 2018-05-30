Ontario election 2018: Brampton South riding

Voters in Brampton South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Sukhwant Thethi

PC: Prabmeet Sarkaria

NDP: Paramjit Gill

Green: Lindsay Falt

Geography

The riding encompasses the southwest part of the city with the boundary of Mississauga to the south and Halton to the west. For the most part, the riding ends at Queen Street in the north, but stretches into downtown Brampton and up to Williams Parkway.

History

Brampton South is one of four newly created ridings in the city for the 2018 Ontario Election. The riding did exist until 1999, but was abolished into three different electoral districts.