Ontario election 2018: Brampton North riding
Voters in Brampton North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Harinder Malhi
PC: Ripudaman Dhillon
NDP: Kevin Yarde
Green: Pauline Thornham
Geography
Brampton North consists of neighbourhoods adjacent to Etobicoke Creek and Highway 410 between Williams Parkway and Mayfield Road, but also stretches as far east as Professor’s Lake.
History
Brampton North makes its return as an electoral district for the 2018 Ontario Election after it was abolished in 1999 to make way for three separate ridings. Liberal candidate Harinder Malhi is the current MPP for the soon-to-be abolished riding of Brampton-Springdale having won the election in 2014.
