April 6, 2018 4:52 pm

At least 3 people escape from Surrey house fire

By Online News Producer  Global News

A fire broke out at a home in Surrey early Friday morning.

Shane MacKichan
At least three people managed to escape a fire at their home in Surrey on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the home on 108 Avenue and 140 Street.

Surrey Fire Rescue says two people were treated at the scene, one for smoke inhalation and the other for a cut on their hand.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The neighbouring homes did not suffer any damage.

Traffic in the area was disrupted Friday morning.

A fire broke out at a home in Surrey early Friday morning. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

