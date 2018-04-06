At least 3 people escape from Surrey house fire
A A
At least three people managed to escape a fire at their home in Surrey on Friday morning.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the home on 108 Avenue and 140 Street.
Surrey Fire Rescue says two people were treated at the scene, one for smoke inhalation and the other for a cut on their hand.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
READ MORE: Overnight fire in Surrey damages businesses in commercial complex
The neighbouring homes did not suffer any damage.
Traffic in the area was disrupted Friday morning.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.