April 6, 2018 12:28 am
Updated: April 6, 2018 1:53 am

Dynamiters blank Grizzlies in Game 5

The Kimberley Dynamiters won 5-0 over the Revelstoke Grizzlies in game five of the KIJHL championship series Thursday night.

Kimberley has out-shot Revelstoke throughout the series, but those attempts turned into goals in game five.

Shots on goal were 32-21 for the Dynamiters.

Bryce Mcdonald, Cooper Page and Cam Russell each scoring for the Dynamiters. Nicholas Ketola scored goals three and four.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies get shutout against Kimberley Dynamiters in Game 4

Derian Bamber was injured after being pushed from behind by Grizzly Clark Nelson, who received a game misconduct for the penalty.

The Dynamiters lead the series 3-2.

Each team has won their games on homeice.

Game six is Friday in Revelstoke.

