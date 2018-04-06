Dynamiters blank Grizzlies in Game 5
The Kimberley Dynamiters won 5-0 over the Revelstoke Grizzlies in game five of the KIJHL championship series Thursday night.
Kimberley has out-shot Revelstoke throughout the series, but those attempts turned into goals in game five.
Shots on goal were 32-21 for the Dynamiters.
Bryce Mcdonald, Cooper Page and Cam Russell each scoring for the Dynamiters. Nicholas Ketola scored goals three and four.
Derian Bamber was injured after being pushed from behind by Grizzly Clark Nelson, who received a game misconduct for the penalty.
The Dynamiters lead the series 3-2.
Each team has won their games on homeice.
Game six is Friday in Revelstoke.
