Rick Zamperin: Sergio Garcia’s nightmare hole the highlight at The Masters

Day one at The Masters on Thursday brought us a handful of memorable moments: Tiger Woods’ return to Augusta National, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth’s two-shot lead after an impressive 66, and Canadian Adam Hadwin’s strong opening day that left him three strokes off the pace.

But nothing, and I mean nothing, compared to the Sergio Garcia horror show on the par five, 530-yard, 15th hole, known as “Fire Thorn.”

It proved to be more than thorny for the defending Masters champion.

It was a real-life Tin Cup moment.

In the 1995 movie Tin Cup, starring Kevin Costner, Roy ‘Tin Cup’ McAvoy has a chance to win the U.S. Open in the final round but he stubbornly hits shot after shot into the water and ends up losing the tournament.

The circumstances on Thursday were different. It was round one, not a chance to win on Sunday.

Garcia’s victory at The Masters in 2017 is the only major title on his hall-of-fame resume, but his chances of winning another green jacket evaporated when shot after shot after shot — five in a row to be exact — found the water.

Shot 1: Fairway

Shot 2: Water

Shot 3: Drop

Shot 4: Water

Shot 5: Drop

Shot 6: Water

Shot 7: Drop

Shot 8: Water

Shot 9: Drop

Shot 10: Water

Shot 11: Drop

Shot 12: Green

Shot 13: In the hole

Time after time, Garcia’s ball landed on the green, only to roll backwards and into the drink.

He ended up with an unlucky 13 on the hole and finished the round at +9.

Garcia’s 13 equalled the highest score in Masters history, an octuple-bogey that will never be forgotten.