Opposition calls for stable funding of Nova Scotia’s sexual assault programs

Nova Scotia’s opposition parties say the provincial government needs to put in place stable long-term funding for programs that assist victims of sexual assault.

During question period Thursday, Progressive Conservative Interim leader Karla MacFarlane asked why funding was discontinued for a sexual violence outreach program that provides therapeutic counselling in Sydney and the Strait area of Cape Breton.

“Will the premier explain why his government decided that sexual assault victims in Cape Breton don’t need specialized trauma therapy close to home?”

Premier Stephen McNeil said the grant was a two-year program that had run out. The previous funding had been administered through the Liberal government’s sexual violence strategy in 2016 and 2017.

“That program is being assessed and as I have said we have actual funding in this particular budget that we will reach out to our organizations and partners . . . to make sure we support those Nova Scotians in the best way to spend that money,” he told the legislature.

The March 20 budget does provide $800,000 for four organizations for therapeutic counselling, although five other groups including the Cape Breton Transition House Association were left out.

Later, MacFarlane told reporters there shouldn’t be what amounts to a gap in funding.

“The conversation should have started long ago when they were actually assessing them (programs) and making sure they were meeting all expectations,” she said.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said given the level of demand in the province, there needs to be stable funding so people will know that they can access dependable in place programs.

“Word travels that there is place that you can go and that good counselling and therapy is available,” he said.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan said about $3.4 million in funding is dedicated to addressing sexual violence in the budget.

Regan said the money will be used to provide help across various government departments for such things as prevention innovation grants, trauma counselling, and a program to help victims negotiate the court system.

“I think our support for victims of sexual violence has been clear,” she said. “We will make sure that women get what they need.”