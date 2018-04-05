Middlesex OPP, First Nation police services charge 9 in drug trafficking investigation

Middlesex OPP and First Nation policing partners have charged nine people and seized drugs, weapons, cash, and six stolen vehicles after executing a series of search warrants between March 10 and 30.

The first search warrant was executed at a location on Bodkin Road, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, on March 10. A 30-year-old man faced charges related to two weapons and drug trafficking matters.

On March 18, a warrant was executed at a location on Three First Road, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. Two men and a woman each face 26 charges as a result and six stolen vehicles and a trailer were recovered.

On March 27, a search warrant was executed at a property on Melbourne Road, Chippewas Nation of the Thames First Nation. A London man, 43, faces drug, theft, and weapons-related charges.

The final search warrant was executed on March 30 on Hazel Road, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. Four adults face drugs and theft charges.

In total, police seized over 190 grams of powder and crack cocaine, individually packaged cocaine, over 5,000 grams of marijuana products, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone tablets, 14 weapons including two semi-automatic rifles, over $7,000 in Canadian cash, and six stolen motor vehicles.

The joint investigation was led by the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit and involved Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service, and Munsee-Delaware Police Service, with assistance from Walpole Island First Nation Police Service.