More snowfall warnings for southern Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the southwest corner of Alberta on Thursday as more winter weather is expected for the region.
According to the federal weather agency, up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible by Friday morning.
“Light snow is expected to persist periodically through the day. The heaviest snow will develop later this afternoon into the evening hours.”
The warning includes Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Waterton and Fort Macleod. Lethbridge and Calgary are not expecting as much snow, but could see scattered flurries right through until Sunday.
READ MORE: Alberta sets new records as temperatures drop 15 degrees in mere minutes Saturday
Temperatures have remained unseasonably cold in much of Alberta, with daytime highs more than 15 degrees below average in some areas.
Warmer weather is expected to return by the start of next week, with highs getting back above freezing for cities like Calgary and Lethbridge. Average daytime highs this time of year are around 10 C.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.
READ MORE: Alberta sets new records as temperatures drop 15 degrees in mere minutes Saturday
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.