More snowfall warnings for southern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the southwest corner of Alberta on Thursday as more winter weather is expected for the region.

According to the federal weather agency, up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible by Friday morning.

“Light snow is expected to persist periodically through the day. The heaviest snow will develop later this afternoon into the evening hours.”

The warning includes Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Waterton and Fort Macleod. Lethbridge and Calgary are not expecting as much snow, but could see scattered flurries right through until Sunday.

Temperatures have remained unseasonably cold in much of Alberta, with daytime highs more than 15 degrees below average in some areas.

Good morning! It's -12C right now & feels like -20 with the wind chill. It will remain cold today with wind chill values around -17 to -22. Our high today in #yyc is -8C, 17 degrees below average. If we were 17 degrees ABOVE average we'd hit 26C. #IfOnly pic.twitter.com/kBcyRkV2GH Story continues below — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) April 5, 2018

Warmer weather is expected to return by the start of next week, with highs getting back above freezing for cities like Calgary and Lethbridge. Average daytime highs this time of year are around 10 C.

