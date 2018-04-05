Boat catches fire in Vancouver marina
Vancouver fire crews were quick to knock down a boat fire in a Vancouver marina Thursday morning.
The call came in just before 7 a.m. that a boat was on fire in the 1600 block of West Georgia Street.
Crews quickly boarded the boat and started to knock down the fire.
The fireboat was also called to the scene.
The fire is now out and crews are just making sure there are no more flare-ups.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
