April 4, 2018 9:19 pm
Updated: April 4, 2018 9:22 pm

Man faces charges after woman allegedly dragged into vehicle prior to police chase

A man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an alleged assault in Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Police received a report of a woman being assaulted and dragged into a car in the 33300-block of Hawthorne Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Officers pursued a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the suspect and victim inside, used a spike belt and then boxed the car in at Wheel Avenue and Townline Road.

A police truck suffered minor damage after colliding with the suspect vehicle. No officers were injured.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is facing charges of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threatening and breach of a no-contact order.

He was also arrested on numerous outstanding warrants.

