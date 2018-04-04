Judge dismisses Alberta MLA’s complaint over conflict comments

A Calgary member of the legislature for the United Conservatives has lost his bid to overturn a sanction and fine for making comments in the house that violated conflict-of-interest rules.

Ric McIver had been challenging a $500 penalty for comments he made during question period in late 2016.

McIver accused the government of setting power rates that could drive energy retailers out of business.

McIver’s wife is the sole shareholder of one such retailer, and ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler recommended the legislature sanction McIver for making comments deemed to have benefited someone close to him.

McIver paid the fine and apologized, but took the issue to court, saying Trussler overstepped her authority and was impeding the free speech of a legislature member.

A judge in Calgary has ruled that Trussler acted within her role as an adviser to the legislature and that the house exercised its proper function to discipline a member within its ranks.